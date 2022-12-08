Not Available

In the U.S. premiere of the Discovery Channel/BBC co-production Winged Planet, airing Saturday, October 6th at 8/7c, experience the astonishing physical wonders of our world from a bird's eye view. This two-hour special event comes from award winning filmmaker John Downer (Elephants: Spy in the Herd, Tiger: Spy in the Jungle, Polar Bears: Spy on the Ice), who transformed wildlife filmmaking by pioneering the use of spy cameras to capture nature's most intimate moments. In his latest project, Downer developed a new team of spy cams to offer viewers a jaw-dropping view of the world from an entirely different perspective. As these remarkable birds fly, they use the landscapes below them to navigate, search for food, roost and migrate. Spy cams allow viewers a moving three-dimensional view as they ride on the backs of spectacular eagles, cranes, pelicans, snow geese and countless other birds while they soar above some of the most awe-inspiring parts of America, Africa and Europe. Prepare for the flight of a lifetime and see the world like never before in Discovery Channel's Winged Planet on Saturday, October 6th at 8/7c. "Discovery Channel has captivated audiences everywhere with our natural history programs such as Planet Earth, Life and most recently Frozen Planet," said Eileen O'Neill, president of Discovery Channel and TLC Networks. "We are once again thrilled to invite the world to join us in witnessing some of wildlife's greatest spectacles, only this time from the wings of our feathered friends. In Winged Planet our viewers will get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures thanks to cutting edge technology and sophisticated filming techniques. If you think you know birds, think again."