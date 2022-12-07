Not Available

The young Kenta Hirono dreams of being a superhero, such as those in law the deeds comics or those which he himself invents and designs. Kenta has even created a true swimsuit champion of justice, being baptized with the name "Wingman". Then one day fate brings together the lovely Aoi Yume, princess of the kingdom of dreams Botorem, who has with him the magical "dream notes", a block from the clipboard with the power to make reality whatever is drawn into it. Kenta decides to make his dream of becoming reality thanks to Wingman "dream notes", and together with Aoi and his childhood friend Miku, they decide to save us from the wicked Botorem Rimeru, whose ultimate goal is to take possession of their "dream notes" . And while it is committed to saving Botorem, Kenta will also have to make a decision on who among Miku Aoi and want to have at your side forever.