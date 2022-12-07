Wings of Freedom

Not Available

An in depth, real-life account of America’s finest flight squads of the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. Climb into the cockpit with the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds and take off on a whirlwind adventure through the skies at blazing speeds. Cameras placed inside the cockpit provide a first-hand account of what it’s like to be one of chosen few who maneuver these planes, as you soar through the skies with highly trained pilots. Learn the history of both teams from their inaugural flight to present day combat battles. For more than 60 years, these pilots have dazzled more than 400 million spectators and now show you the sky is not the limit!