This series is brought to you by the filmakers of Microcosmos, Himalaya and Travelling Birds, it uncovers the many mysteries surrounding birdlife and their migrations. Every year, tens of billions of birds fly over the length and breadth of our planet. Wings Of Nature invites you to follow them, take part in their daily migrations in order to better understand their efforts and to lift the veil from some of the many mysteries surrounding them. Wings Of Nature is broken up in to three parts: Spring & Summer, Fall & Winter and The World Of Sea Birds. Bird lovers can follow the lives of birds through this facinating documentary as filmmakers take viewers on a bird's journey. The breathtaking photography shows the birds struggling to survive the forces of nature.