Bush Pilot John Lovelace covers every corner of wilderness Canada documenting his travels and discoveries for the Wings Over Canada television series. The series, now seen weekly just about everywhere in North America, is a lighthearted look at Canada, its people, history and customs. No subject escapes John or his crew as they work their way from ghost towns and remote fly-in fishing lakes to gold mines in search of the next unique adventure. http://www.wingsovercanada.ca/