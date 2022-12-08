Not Available

Hot after winning the survival battle show 'WIN: Who is Next?', the fans have been increasingly demanding more of the boys. 'WINNER TV' is the third installment of the YG Entertainment artists' TV series following 'Big Bang TV' and '2NE1 TV'. This 10-episode program will take fans back into the lives of Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Mino, Nam Tae Hyun, and Kim Jin Woo as they prepare for their official debut. Enough of the chit chat, let's start to get to know WINNER on a personal level!