Winsome W. Witch (voiced by Jean Vander Pyl whose character is also called "Winnie") is a friendly, yet somewhat inept, witch. Winnie's catch phrase when casting a spell was "Ippity - Pippity - Pow!" (when the magic spell conjures, the Jet Screamer entrance cue from The Jetsons, is heard). She often flies around on a broom that happens to be magically alive.