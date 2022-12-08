Winston Churchill - The Man Behind the Myth

Not Available

When Winston Churchill died in 1965 his state funeral brought London to a standstill. So who was this man who held such a special place in Britain s heart How did a man responsible for some of history s greatest military disasters become the hero of the British people and the only man who could lead them through the war We examine the life of Winston Churchill its successes and its failures before and during World War 2, through to the contradictory final chapters of his political career.