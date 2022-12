Not Available

Winter is an Australian mystery-drama-thriller television series set to screen on the Seven Network in 2015. It is a spin-off of the 2014 telemovie The Killing Field which starred Rebecca Gibney as Detective Sergeant Eve Winter with Peter O'Brien, Chloe Boreham and Liam McIntyre. The series revolves around the investigation behind the separate murders of two women who were found with the same tattoo on the same night.