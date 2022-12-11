Not Available

For one season out of the year, the East Coast becomes the Ice Coast. Serving as a rite of passage for young people who want to get away for a winter break, Hunter Mountain is an idyllic ski resort that offers twenty somethings the chance to escape their regular lives, ski and snowboard their brains out and party with other like-minded singles. On Winter Break: Hunter Mountain, we document the lives of 8 young people who move into a share house for the season – and the impact their winter together has on their lives.