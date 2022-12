Not Available

This is sweet and biter love story of Dejiko who are grown up. The story begins on the Christmas day. Dejiko or Di Gi Carat is working part-time at a bakery shop. On her way from the shop, she happens to meet a young guy, Senba Taokuo at a park. Then, she meets him again in a town. While Dejiko begins to care for Tako and she's looking forward meet him again, Takuo drops in at her shop.... Whether will she succeed in love?