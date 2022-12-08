Not Available

Wisconsin Foodie is a weekly Emmy-nominated television program dedicated to educating, entertaining and connecting the community to the engaging stories and people behind their food. Each show dives into Wisconsin’s unique culinary world –profiling local food treasures and highlighting the passionate and hardworking individuals responsible for the burgeoning “Good Food Movement”. Wisconsin Foodie artfully blends food, cooking and travel while showcasing local businesses, restaurants, purveyors and farmers – telling their story and helping to promote a local, sustainable economy.