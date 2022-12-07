Wish and Switch

Not Available

Young housewife YUEN SUK HEUNG (Myolie Wu) accidentally enters a mysterious website, which allowed her to change anything she can imagine. For example, she switched her fine waist size for her brother’s acceptance into a well-known school. Using her luck, she helped friends exchange for better romantic relationships. HEUNG eventually becomes addicted to the website and was unable to pull herself out, especially when she suspected her husband KU KA YAN (Johnson Lee) is having an affair, she did not hesitate to switch her life with her good friend HAU YEUK HOI (Selena Li), who married a wealthy husband. HEUNG borrowed HOI’s power to recapture her husband’s heart, while HOI just wanted HEUNG to help her handle her bossy mother-in-law LUI FUNG (Kiki Sheung). Unfortunately, the two fall into a deep trap, going deeper and deeper. Without notice, the mysterious website suddenly disappears one day. The relationship of the two families ended up being linked in various ways, where HEUNG actually started an extramarital affair with YAN. The laughers, anger and scolds are just unstoppable!