Wish Kid was a Saturday morning animated series created to play off the success of pre-teen movie star Macaulay Culkin. This show opened with Macaulay in a live-action appearance in which he explained the show's premise. Nick McClary (Culkin) owned a magic baseball glove which, if punched three times, granted his every wish he desired. The only catch was that the glove could be used just once per week. Stories revolved around Nick's wishes and the trouble that usually followed. Nick's best friend was Darryl, the only one in on the glove's secrets and usually became involved in the adventures. Nick was frequently harassed by Frankie Dutweiler, the neighborhood bully; other characters included neighbor Mrs. Opal, Nick's Mom and Dad and his baby sister, Katie. The show ran one year on NBC, with new episodes airing on the Family Channel in 1996 (along with the original 13 NBC episodes). Wish Kid is a DiC Enterprises production. Contr