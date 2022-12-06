Not Available

Welcome to the Wish Kids guide at TV Tome.The spin-off from Kids Inc., this telvision show is from the producers of Kids Inc, and Sesame Street. It's about 2 girls, who let their imaginations run wild, though always managing to run into conflict. Becoming princesses then having to battle the pressures of evil witches, becoming astronauts and battling aliens, growing up and finding the pressures of adolescent-hood. Though this show only lasted a year, it lead a good run with children from 3-11 and managed to climb itself up the charts of Kids Choice Television series in US to number 7.