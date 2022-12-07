Wish To See You Again

Not Available

Xu Le (許樂) is a bestselling author who never left home. He was recently struck with a case of writer's block and decides to search for inspiration. So he decides to work as a taxi driver hoping that by listening to his passengers; he'll be struck with some inspiration. Coincidentally, Xu Le meets his high school classmate, Ah Hao (阿豪), who is also a taxi driver. Xu Le has not seen Ah Hao for years. Ma Yong Rui (Xiao Ma - 小馬) is an heir to a five-star hotel and is also Xu Le's and Ah Hao's old classmate. Lu Yi (陸怡) is now a fashion magazine editor and she was the dream girl that they all wanted. Pan Neng Xian (潘能賢) is a 24 year old girl who recently graduated from college, who gets a job as a PR assistant in Yong Rui's five-star hotel.