Wishbone is about a little dog (a Jack Russell Terrier) with a BIG imagination. A very popular and award winning show in the mid-1990's, it encouraged children to read by alternating the main storyline of the show with a classic novel/play/short story with a parallel premise. Wishbone included catchy music and a memorable theme song: What's the story, Wishbone? Do you think it's worth a look? It kind of seems familiar Like a story from a book What's the story, Wishbone? What's this you're dreaming of? Such big imagination on such a little pup. Shake a leg now, Wishbone Let's wag another tale Sniffin' out adventure With Wishbone on the trail Come on, Wishbone What's the story, Wishbone? What's the story, Wishbone?