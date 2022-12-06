Not Available

Wishbone

  • Comedy
  • Family

Studio

Big Feats! Entertainment

Wishbone is about a little dog (a Jack Russell Terrier) with a BIG imagination. A very popular and award winning show in the mid-1990's, it encouraged children to read by alternating the main storyline of the show with a classic novel/play/short story with a parallel premise. Wishbone included catchy music and a memorable theme song: What's the story, Wishbone? Do you think it's worth a look? It kind of seems familiar Like a story from a book What's the story, Wishbone? What's this you're dreaming of? Such big imagination on such a little pup. Shake a leg now, Wishbone Let's wag another tale Sniffin' out adventure With Wishbone on the trail Come on, Wishbone What's the story, Wishbone? What's the story, Wishbone?

Cast

Mary Chris WallEllen Talbot
Larry BrantleyWishbone
Christie AbbottSam Kepler
Adam SpringfieldDavid Barnes
Julio CedilloTravis del Rio
Shelley DuvallRenee Lassiter

