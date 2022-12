Not Available

Ida Waage is a dynamic woman, working as the CFO at a prestigious law firm. One day, she spots a suspicious invoice and soon traces it back to a money laundering operation linked to the firm’s biggest client, Peer Eggen. She alerts her executive board, but to her shock, they turn on her, and look to discredit her with the threat of false accusations. With her job and credibility at threat, Ida continues to seek justice and alerts the police.