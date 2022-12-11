Witches of Salem

Not Available

During the cold winter of 1692, a group of girls in Salem Village began exhibiting strange, disturbing behavior. Over the ensuing weeks, they accused three local women of witchcraft, setting in motion a massive witch hunt that still haunts Salem, Massachusetts, to this very day. Dark, atmospheric re-enactments and expert interviews explore the hysteria and panic that overtook the devout Puritan community and led to the imprisonment of over 200 innocent people and the execution of 20.