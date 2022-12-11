Witches of Salem

During the cold winter of 1692, a group of girls in Salem Village began exhibiting strange, disturbing behavior. Over the ensuing weeks, they accused three local women of witchcraft, setting in motion a massive witch hunt that still haunts Salem, Massachusetts, to this very day. Dark, atmospheric re-enactments and expert interviews explore the hysteria and panic that overtook the devout Puritan community and led to the imprisonment of over 200 innocent people and the execution of 20.
View Full Cast >