With Fire and Sword

An epic story about the Ukrainian uprising against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth magnates in the 17th Century. During the Khmelnytsky Uprising. A Polish knight Skrzetuski and a Cossack otaman Bohun fall in love with the same woman, Helena. Their rivalry unfolds against the backdrop of a Cossack uprising led by Bohdan Khmelnytsky aimed at reclaiming the control of the land from the hands of the Polish nobles. Historic events form a framework for an action- and character-driven plot, and fictional characters mingle with historic ones.