With Love (1998)

It all starts when Hasegawa Takashi (Takenouchi), a talented composer who could not write a love song ever since his girlfriend Rina left him, accidentally sends an uncompleted piece of his latest work to Murakami Amane (Tanaka) via email. Deeply touched by his music, Amane writes back to him, though without getting a reply. Amane continues writing to him, pouring out her thoughts. Only when she signs as "Teru Teru Bozu", does Takashi responded with a mail saying "WHO ARE YOU?", because what Rina left him as a farewell gift was a teru teru bozu!