Eminent Northern Song Dynasty writer, So Tung-po is unable to forget about his late wife and hence, turns a blind eye to his sister-in-law, Wong Yun-zhi's active pursuit of him. However, the food lover in him is eventually swayed by Wong Yun-zhi's braised pork dish, so they finally get married. He thought life would be perfect after marriage, but a slew of family problems is making his head spin!