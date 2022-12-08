Without Motive

Not Available

Detective Constable Jack Mowbray (Ross Kemp, EastEnders) has seen a lot of disturbing things on the job. But somehow the family man has never taken it home with him—until now. In this complete two-series set, the brutal murder of a young woman in Bristol sets off a chain of events that may change Mowbray forever and tear his family apart. When the Bristol murder is linked to a series of recent killings, the investigating team grows to more than a dozen detectives and just as many petty jealousies and full-blown rivalries. Mowbray’s boss, DCS Henderson (Kenneth Cranham, Rome, Layer Cake), keeps the pressure on as it becomes clear that the latest killing will not be the last. Mowbray and his colleagues race to find a predator who will strike again—without apparent motive. A ratings winner in the UK.