Wizard of Nowhere (Hangul: 오지의 마법사) is a South Korean travel-reality show on MBC TV that started airing on June 5, 2017. The cast of six, divided into two teams, goes to another country for three days. In those three days, they are given missions to do. Before midnight strikes, they must reach their destination for the day. The cast has no phones or wallets or money with them, or even personal belongings. All they have are the essentials from the producers: sleeping bags, tents, cooking equipment, utensils, and some hiking gear. Most of the time, they rely on hitchhiking to complete strangers to get around.