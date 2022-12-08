Wizard Wars

Not Available

Penn & Teller headline this competition series, which takes viewers behind the scenes of magic by challenging a new team of magicians each week to create the most jaw-dropping illusions using an array of random objects and transforming them into eye-popping miracles. The winning team of challengers in the first round then take on the expert "home team" of world-renowned wizards: Two-time World Championship of Magic winner Gregory Wilson; Wynn Resort resident magician Shimshi; YouTube sensation Justin Flom, and internationally renowned mentalist Angela Funovits. Judges on the show include the aforementioned Penn & Teller, Jason Latimer and Christen Gerhart.