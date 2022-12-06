Wizards and Warriors

Not Available

The legendary Kingdom of Camarand is ruled by good King Baaldorf and Queen Lattinia. Their daughter, Ariel, is engaged to Prince Erik Greystone, who becomes Camarand's Champion against a neighboring kingdom ruled by evil Prince Dirk Blackpool. Erik was always helped by his servant, Marko, the strongest man in the kingdom and often hindered by his ne'er-do-well playboy brother, Justin. A variety of wizards and witches, both good and evil, also played a part in the conflict. This short-lived black comedy satirized the sword and sorcery genre and pop culture.