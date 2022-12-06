Not Available

Wizards and Warriors

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

The legendary Kingdom of Camarand is ruled by good King Baaldorf and Queen Lattinia. Their daughter, Ariel, is engaged to Prince Erik Greystone, who becomes Camarand's Champion against a neighboring kingdom ruled by evil Prince Dirk Blackpool. Erik was always helped by his servant, Marko, the strongest man in the kingdom and often hindered by his ne'er-do-well playboy brother, Justin. A variety of wizards and witches, both good and evil, also played a part in the conflict. This short-lived black comedy satirized the sword and sorcery genre and pop culture.

