The Wizards of Aus

Fed up with the Magical Realm’s obsession with large-scale fantasy warfare, Jack the Wizard decides to migrate to the sanest place he can think of: Melbourne’s Western suburbs. After accidentally causing a magical catastrophe, his existence (and that of his fellow magical immigrants) is revealed to the Australian public. Fearing a backlash against himself and his kind, Jack swears off using magic in a bid to better assimilate into human life. But of course, fitting in was never going to be easy when people tend to get a bit ‘explode-y’ whenever you sneeze…