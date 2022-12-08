Not Available

Wolf Girl & Black Prince

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TYO Animations

The story centers around Erika Shinohara, a vain 16-year-old girl who tells her friends about her romantic exploits, but she actually has no boyfriend. She claims that a handsome boy in a candid photo is her boyfriend, but it turns out that boy is a schoolmate named Kyouya Sata. She has no choice but to make him her fake boyfriend. Unfortunately, Sata may look like a sweet person, but he is actually an ultra-black-hearted sadist. Sata takes advantage of Erika's weakness and treats her like his dog.

Cast

Takahiro SakuraiKyouya SATA
Kanae ItouErika SHINOHARA
Ai KayanoAyumi SANDA
Yoshimasa HosoyaTakeru HIBIYA
Yoshitsugu MatsuokaNozomi KAMIYA
Ayumu MuraseYuu KUSAKABE

