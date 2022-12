Not Available

"There are those among us who can move at will between the world of the wolves and the world of the humans. My people call them skin walkers." Seattle police detective John Kanin has a problem. He's in love, but shortly after agreeing to marry him, his girlfriend disapears. His search leads to her home town, where people are clearly hiding information from him. One of the things they are hiding is the fact that they are all werewolves, as is John's girlfriend, Ruby.