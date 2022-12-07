Not Available

The world is slowly dying... In a post-apocalyptic future where humans live in large domed cities surrounded by wasteland, wolves are believed to have been extinct for 200 years. But some wolves still remain. These wolves live by disguising themselves as humans to survive. Wolf's Rain is the story of four wolves, Kiba, Tsume, Hige and Toboe, who will follow the scent of the lunar flower on a quest to find paradise.