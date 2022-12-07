Not Available

Wolf's Rain

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Studio

BONES

The world is slowly dying... In a post-apocalyptic future where humans live in large domed cities surrounded by wasteland, wolves are believed to have been extinct for 200 years. But some wolves still remain. These wolves live by disguising themselves as humans to survive. Wolf's Rain is the story of four wolves, Kiba, Tsume, Hige and Toboe, who will follow the scent of the lunar flower on a quest to find paradise.

Cast

Mona Marshall
Crispin Freeman
Kari Wahlgren
Johnny Yong Bosch
Tom Wyner
Joshua Seth

