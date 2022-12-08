Wolverine vs Sabertooth

Not Available

The World's Oldest - And Deadliest - Grudge Match Comes To An End! Superstars Jeph Loeb (TV's Heroes) and Simone Bianchi (Astonishing X-Men) team up for the biggest, best and, quite possibly, last battle between Wolverine and Sabretooth! These sworn foes have been locked in an endless grudge match that goes back longer than either can remember... or even imagine. The key to victory is eons old, and it's certain to rock their world. Think you've seen Marvel's fiercest go toe-to-toe before? Those were just warm-ups!