Wolverine Weapon X: Tomorrow Dies Today

The future is controlled by a malevolent mega-corporation known as Roxxon--which keeps its tight grip on society through the use of cyborgs, the Deathloks, whose sole purpose is to seek out current and future vigilantes--and neutralize them with extreme prejudice. Now, in order to prevent Roxxon's rise and the eventual slaughter of the world's heroes, Wolverine must join forces with a mysterious woman possessing unexplained knowledge of the coming dystopia. He won't give up until the Deathloks are stopped, but what hope is there to prevent a future that has already come to pass?