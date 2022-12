Not Available

This multi-award-winning series ran for four seasons during the late 90's in the UK. The stories consist of modernised fairy-tales narrated by Spike Milligan. Like Jack Mercer as Popeye, Milligan was inclined to play a bit fast and loose with the script. According to toonhound.com, he 'narrates each tale with meandering glee... (threatening to) trip over his own sentences at any moment, or run right off the page he's reading from.'