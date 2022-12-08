Woman in Blue

Not Available

TV ONE’s new local series, Women in Blue, follows the lives of seven Kiwi female police officers, working the beat in cities and towns across the country. In New Zealand, policewomen have lower rates of citizen complaints and are acknowledged as being better at gaining the trust of victims of crime. They are relied on to improve community relations and foster a less aggressive approach to keeping the peace than their male counterparts. Is it a battle of the sexes? Or do policewomen bring a different skill set to the force? Women in Blue turns the camera on policewomen and the wide range of work they cover - from detective work to search and rescue, from body identification and recovery, to search warrants and domestic violence, to dealing with drunks. The series chronicles how they deal with the job, both personally and professionally. See the stories of some of our most courageous New Zealanders, told in their own voices, in Women in Blue.