Woman -My Life for My Children

Koharu lost her husband Shin in an unexpected accident. Koharu must go on for her two children Nozomi and Riku. Koharu works hard to make a living, but her financial situation does not improve. She goes to the social welfare office to apply for assistance, but is refused due to not meeting certain requirements. An employee at the welfare office asks Koharu if she has family that can support her, but she says no. Koharu's father passed away and her mother Sachi left her and her father for another man twenty years ago. They have been estranged since then. An employee at the welfare office then contacts Sachi. Her mother makes it known she will provide support for Koharu. Meanwhile, Koharu is stunned by her mother's response. After twenty years, Koharu decides to meet her mother again.