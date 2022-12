Not Available

Jung Seo Yeon happens to get 9.9 Billion won (U$D 9 Million) and she fights against the world. Jung Seo Yeon and her family suffered from violence by her father. She left their home and started a new life with an affectionate man, but her happy life ended. She struggles to look for happiness in her life. Kang Tae Woo is an ex-detective. He attempts to reveal the truth behind the death of his younger sibling.