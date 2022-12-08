Women Behind Bars (UK)

Not Available

In this brand new series for ITV, Sir Trevor McDonald ventures inside two of Indiana’s most dangerous female prisons, and witnesses a world of seduction and manipulation as inmates prey on each other and those who guard them. Trevor gets unique access to Rockville Penitentiary, the largest female prison in Indiana. Here hundreds of women are processed each week, both murderers and continual re-offenders alike. Trevor also goes to Indiana Women’s Prison, housing the most extreme cases. He meets some of the most dangerous offenders and women who will spend the rest of their life behind bars.