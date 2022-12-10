Women in Beijing

Not Available

After graduating from college, Chen Keyi has always dreamed of making it in the big city. She has already made plans with boyfriend Yang Dahe but family issues cause the two to breakup. Left to fend for herself alone in Beijing, Chen Keyi feels the vulnerability of having no one to depend on. She decides to change her name to Chen Ke in hopes that it'll help her become stronger. One step at a time, Chen Ke evolves and matures through her multiple career changes in her journey through life.