A two-part drama by William Ivory, based on DH Lawrence's novels The Rainbow and Women in Love. The lives and romances of sisters Ursula and Gudrun are charted through their relationships with friends Rupert and Gerald in the build-up to the First World War. As the two liaisons intensify, the couples leave the Midlands and go abroad together, leading to conflict and tragedy. Starring Rosamund Pike, Rachael Stirling, Rory Kinnear and Joseph Mawle.