Based on the best-selling series of books by James Patterson, Women's Murder Club tells the story of four friends from different walks of life who come together to form a unique murder investigation team. Their jobs as a homicide detective, a medical examiner, a newspaper reporter and an assistant district attorney give them a formidable range of skills, and their strong friendship provides the basis for the teamwork that's necessary to crack each case. >. Women's Murder Club is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Rat Entertainment and distributed by ABC Television Network. The series has been given a 13 episode initial order by the network.