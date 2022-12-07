Not Available

Wonder Wheels was a ten-minute cartoon produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions which was originally broadcast as a segment on the CBS Saturday morning package program The Skatebirds (1977-78). A young journalist named Willie Sheeler (voiced by Micky Dolenz of the 1960s group The Monkees) and his girlfriend Dooley Lawrence solve crimes with the help of his superhero motorcycle, Wonder Wheels. Whenever Willie goes into action, he utters his catchphrase: "This looks like a job for Won-won-won-won-won-won-won-won-won-won-won-won-wonder Wheels!". Then at the press of a button, Willie's beat-up motorcycle transforms into a souped-up version with a mind of its own.