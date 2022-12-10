Wonderful Fate

Not Available

Li Fuzhu, who is cute and smart but a bottom-of-the-barrel student, accidentally enters the barren Yun Lai Country in the cartoon world. In Yun Lai, she is thought to be the heavenly girl that falls from the sky by mistake, therefore she is regarded as the hope to save Yun Lai and is treated on an equal basis with the emperor Yun Yi. With her little knowledge, Li Fuzhu tries to help the country rich and powerful, but is involved in the game playing between the ambitious National Master, a powerful and imperious offical, and the puppet emperor Yun Yi, who has no real power. Kind and simple Li Fuzhu gets in a delimma. However, she also understands the horror of ignorance and the importance of study.