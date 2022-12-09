Wonderful mama

Not Available

Rich, private moneylender Yoon Bok-Hee (Bae Jong-Ok) has three children. She then gets Alzheimer's and her three children go though difficulties to finally become grownups. Meanwhile, Jang Hoon-Nam (Jung Gyu-Woon) lost his parents when he was young. He lives with his deaf older brother. Jang Hoon-Nam has a strong sense of responsibility. He meets designer Ko Young-Chae (Jung Yoo-Mi), who is Yoon Bok-Hee's eldest daughter. Jang Hoon-Nam and Ko Young-Chae work at the same company. Ko Young-Chae is arrogant and vain. At first, they have frequent conflicts with each other, but begin to fall in love.