Wood Works is an entertaining and informative guide to one of America's most popular hobbies - furniture making. Wood Works features master woodworker David J. Marks, who takes you step- by-step through the construction of uniquely beautiful woodworking projects. You'll get great tips on various woodworking techniques such as mortise & tenon joinery as well as how to cut fine wood veneers. The series is geared toward the intermediate to advanced woodworker. Wood Works sands out typical woodworking problems, so you can enjoy the smooth finish.