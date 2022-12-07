Woodsmith Shop

Not Available

The pages of Woodsmith magazine come to life in this unique concept for public television. Each of the thirteen, half-hour episodes is built around a theme and teaches the skills and safe tool techniques necessary to build a variety of woodworking projects in a home shop. On each program, host Don Peschke, founding editor of Woodsmith, leads a cast of editors and project designers as they explore a wide range of tips, tools, jigs and fixtures, and techniques. Segments on most programs include "The Basics," "Techniques," "Three Things to Consider," "Tool Tune-Up," "Shop Tips," "Oops! When Things Go Wrong," and "Woodworkers' Roundtable." Produced by Iowa Public Television in high-definition and shot on a special set built just for this program, most episodes include detailed animations that show exactly how machines work and wood joints are assembled. Whether viewers are just starting out or have been woodworking for years, they'll find something new in every episode to apply to their next project. In addition, a companion website (www.WoodsmithShop.com) offers a handy place to find additional resources and download free technique articles and plans for projects shown in the series.