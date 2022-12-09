Woodturning Techniques

Not Available

This DIY woodworking series features the art and craft of turning raw wood into beautiful designs and unique shapes, focusing on a variety of intermediate and advanced projects using a wood lathe. Our host explains, illustrates and demonstrates these projects to a student woodworker, and the viewing audience learns these skills right along with the student. From the practical to the artistic - from solid wood blocks to laminated wood combinations viewers follow along as our expert host demonstrates the tools, techniques and talents of fine woodworking on the lathe.