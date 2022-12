Not Available

Invincible Shan Bao Mei, also known as 我愛珊寶妹 / Woody Sambo is a romantic comedy Taiwanese Drama starring Nicholas Teo and Amber Kuo. It premiered on August 24, 2008, right after the half-episode conclusion of Fated To Love You. The peak point of 10.57 occurred during the commercial-free transition from Fated to Love You to Invincible Shan Bao Mei. Its first episode had an average rating of 7.25.