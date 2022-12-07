Not Available

In a household where no pets are allowed, a dog, in cahoots with his little boy master, passes himself off as a stuffed animal. Formerly a stray, Woofy and Antoine have forged a special bond which has lead to Antoine taking the dog home and claiming to have won a "stuffed animal" at school. From that day on, the dog has been living a secret life in his young master's bedroom. But for both dog and boy, it's a dangerous game in a household where Antoine's mother, as fussy a housekeeper as there has ever been, has laid down the law : no animals allowed!