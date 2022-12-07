Not Available

While travelling to exotic locations and writing about enlightening experiences may sound like an adventurous occupation, the life of a travel writer is not always as glamorous as it seems. "Word Travels" is a new TV series that follows freelance journalist Robin Esrock and national travel columnist Julia Dimon as they battle deadlines, jetlag, culture shock – and each other – to file the best travel stories possible. Filmed in 24 countries across six continents, each half-hour episode of this 24-part series reveals the real story of professional travel journalism – the truth behind the byline. Join these two young writers as they travel the world while sleuthing stories, following leads and working to strict deadlines. And while Robin and Julia experience the incredible vistas of natural beauty found worldwide, it’s often not the stunning visuals that make the story, but rather the drama behind the scenery. See how cancelled flights, antiquated Internet access, language barriers, strange local cuisines, homesickness and living out of a suitcase are just a few of the occupational hazards Robin and Julia face along the way. As they travel from Jordan to the Yukon, Robin and Julia discover the fascinating stories behind the people and places that colour their journey across the world. Edited with a music video edge and scored to some of the hottest indie music, this documentary series mirrors the very world it discovers: unpredictable, emotionally charged, breathtaking and full of surprises.