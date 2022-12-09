Not Available

``Work Out New York'' follows some of the top personal trainers in the Big Apple as they compete to land top clients -- a competition that can cause a rift between even the closest of friends. With new technology and fitness routines making fitness a continuously changing industry, the trainers must be willing and able to adapt or risk falling behind their peers in the challenging business. The trainers can't allow professional jealousy and personal relationships to get in the way if they want to succeed. The featured trainers include Layla, who has a third-degree black belt in karate; Lena, who is pursuing master trainer status; Noah, who is endorsed by one of the world's top athletic clothing brands; and Courtney, a certified personal trainer who has developed advanced fitness curricula for high-end sports clubs